Buy now pay later company Humm (ASX:HUM) announces new partnerships in health and wellbeing sector across Australia and New Zealand.



The new partnerships are with Maven Dental Group, sleep aid company 'CPAP Clinic', health care equipment provider 'Aidacare', tattoo removal specialist 'Removery' and cosmetic injectables, 'Cosmetique'. These companies add to its existing 3,500 health and wellbeing providers.



The company's funds larger transactions of up to $30,000 over terms ranging from five fortnights to five years with an average transaction size of over $4,000.

Shares in Humm (ASX: HUM) are trading 1.04 per cent higher at 97 cents.