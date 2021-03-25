Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) statutory profit soars 22% for 1H21

Building manufacturing company Brickworks (ASX:BKW) report their net profit after tax soared 22 per cent to $71 million for the half year ending January this year, compared to their prior corresponding period.



Underlying earnings before interest, tax and depreciation from continuing operations was down 4 per cent to $163 million. Their revenue dropped 4 per cent.



The company reported performance across their building products as mixed. Australian operations was largely unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic delivering higher earnings. Meanwhile, building activity in the US was severely disrupted.

The company is paying a dividend of 21 cents per share, up 5 per cent to be paid in April.Shares in Brickworksare trading 3.9 per cent higher at $19.65.