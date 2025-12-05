According to Man GLG Asia Opportunities Fund portfolio manager Andrew Swan, China’s upcoming five-year plan is poised to shift the nation from deflation to reflation. The core strategy revolves around strengthening domestic demand to elevate overall consumption within the economy. The Chinese government intends to vigorously enhance consumption as a percentage of GDP. This strategic move underscores the government’s commitment to achieving balanced growth by incentivising increased household disposable income and bolstering consumer confidence, encouraging greater spending within the local economy.

Swan elaborated, stating that successful execution of the five-year plan’s objectives is anticipated to positively influence investment markets. The expected surge in consumption is projected to drive up corporate profits for Chinese companies. The plan’s emphasis on stimulating internal demand marks a significant policy shift.

Drawing from past experiences with China’s previous five-year plans, Swan noted that the upcoming plan will inevitably produce both winners and losers. Structural reforms designed to foster increased consumption are expected to subsequently drive prices higher. The government’s focus on boosting domestic demand signifies a strategic pivot toward a more balanced and sustainable economic model.

