IAG Appoints New CEO for New Zealand

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has announced the appointment of Phillip Gibson as the new Chief Executive Officer of IAG New Zealand. The appointment is effective from March 2, subject to regulatory approvals. IAG is a general insurance company with operations in Australia and New Zealand, providing a range of personal and commercial insurance products. It is one of the largest insurance groups in the region.

Gibson succeeds Amanda Whiting, who will return to Australia to assume a new role within the broader IAG group. Whiting has led the New Zealand division since 2021 and is credited with steering the company through a period of significant change. Gibson brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector, with a focus on advisory and technology leadership across North America.

His previous roles include senior positions at Accenture, Aviva Canada, and Allstate. IAG noted that Gibson’s expertise in areas such as data science, personal and commercial insurance lines, and business turnarounds will be valuable in supporting the New Zealand unit’s growth strategy and operational efficiency.

IAG anticipates a smooth transition as Gibson takes over the leadership role. The company expressed confidence that his extensive experience and strategic insights will contribute to the continued success of IAG New Zealand in a dynamic and competitive market.