IAM showcases direct bond advantages as investors seek safer yield

(ASX:IAM) Income Asset Management Groupframes fixed income as a core defensive allocation, offering dependable income and capital preservation at a time when cash and term deposits struggle to keep pace with inflation. The firm provides direct access to major bank Tier 2 bonds yielding around 6%, alongside asset backed securities, syndicated loans and managed accounts. Direct ownership enables tailored cash flow, known coupon income and recourse in default scenarios, supported by transparent pricing and custody through Perpetual.

Australia remains structurally underweight fixed income compared with global peers, a legacy of decades of low rates and limited investor education. With high quality bonds offering compelling yields, IAM sees growing demand for defensive income strategies. Portfolio construction is shaped by investor objectives, credit quality, duration and macro conditions including inflation trends and RBA policy signals. IAM views the current environment as a strong opportunity for investors to add stable, income generating assets to their portfolios.

To hear more from Marsha D’Souza on fixed income positioning, market conditions and portfolio construction, watch the full presentation.