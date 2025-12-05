INOVIQ advances exosome platform in ovarian cancer diagnostics and cancer therapy

(ASX:IIQ) INOVIQis developing a patented exosome platform spanning research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics. The lead program, EXO-OC, is an exosome-based blood test for screening ovarian cancer in asymptomatic women aged 45 to 74. Using the company’s EXO-NET isolation technology and a proprietary AI-enabled algorithm, EXO-OC detects early-stage disease with high sensitivity while achieving the specificity needed for population screening. INOVIQ is pursuing a dual-path strategy: launching the test as a US laboratory developed test in 2027 to enable early access and revenue, while preparing for later global IVD approvals. Early sales from its Promega-distributed exosome tools and a ~$15m cash position are funding progress toward key FY26 milestones.

The company is also advancing a CAR exosome therapeutic program as an off-the-shelf alternative to CAR-T for solid tumours, initially triple-negative breast cancer. Preclinical data show CAR-NK exosomes killing 88% of tumour cells in vitro, with first in-vivo efficacy results expected in December and plans to enter human studies in 2028. INOVIQ highlights safety, cost and scalability advantages compared with autologous CAR-T, and continues to prioritise partnerships to accelerate commercialisation.

To hear more from Dr Leearne Hinch on INOVIQ’s diagnostic and therapeutic programs, watch the full presentation.