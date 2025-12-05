BetMakers Acquires Las Vegas Dissemination Company

BetMakers has formalised an agreement to acquire the assets and liabilities of the Las Vegas Dissemination Company (LVDC). This acquisition provides BetMakers with direct access to major casino operators in the United States, particularly in Nevada, along with their wagering customers. BetMakers is a global wagering technology company that provides software and services to betting operators. They aim to drive growth and innovation in the industry through cutting-edge solutions.

The acquisition is projected to generate approximately $4.5 million in revenue during its initial year. It is also expected to achieve at least break-even status on an adjusted EBITDA basis. BetMakers plans to leverage LVDC’s existing network to broaden its digital wagering solutions, supporting an accelerated US expansion strategy.

This development follows a busy week for BetMakers, including a recent deal announced on Thursday with Crown Resorts to relaunch CrownBet from 2026. Additionally, BetMakers secured the renewal of a contract with Penn Entertainment. These activities show their expansion and strategic positioning in the competitive gaming and wagering market.