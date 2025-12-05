Premier Investments Announces $100M Share Buyback

Premier Investments Limited (PMV) has announced an on-market share buyback program for up to $100 million. The 12-month buyback follows the company’s completion of the sale of its Apparel Brands to Myer earlier in the year. Premier Investments is an Australian retail group that operates a variety of well-known fashion and apparel brands. The company also has investments in various retail and technology businesses.

Chairman Solomon Lew addressed the company’s annual meeting, stating that the board had reviewed the current capital position and determined that there was an opportunity to return up to $100 million to shareholders. He added that this would be achieved whilst maintaining a robust balance sheet to support future growth initiatives and capitalise on potential opportunities that may arise.

Premier Investments reported a clean inventory position at the start of FY26. The company also noted strong early trading figures over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. Underlying first-half FY26 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be approximately $120 million ahead of the crucial December to January trading period, reflecting positive momentum for the group.