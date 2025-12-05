IAG Appoints New CEO for New Zealand

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has announced the appointment of Phillip Gibson as the new Chief Executive Officer of IAG New Zealand. The appointment is effective from March 2, subject to regulatory approvals. IAG is a multinational insurance company that provides a range of general insurance products. It operates in Australia and New Zealand offering services such as home, car, and business insurance.

Gibson succeeds Amanda Whiting, who will be returning to Australia to take on a new role within the broader IAG group. Whiting has led the New Zealand division since 2021 and oversaw a period of significant change and growth for the company in that market. The company acknowledged Whiting’s contributions to the New Zealand business during her tenure.

Phillip Gibson brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to the role. His background includes leadership positions in advisory and technology firms across North America. He has previously held senior roles at Accenture, Aviva Canada, and Allstate, giving him a diverse perspective on the insurance sector.

IAG stated that Gibson’s expertise in areas such as data science, personal and commercial insurance lines, and business turnarounds will be instrumental in supporting the New Zealand unit’s strategic growth plans. The company anticipates a smooth transition as Gibson takes the helm next month, building on the foundation laid by his predecessor.