Megaport Appoints Lisa Hennessy to Board

Megaport has announced the appointment of Lisa Hennessy as a non-executive director, effective immediately. The company provides network as a service (NaaS) solutions. They connect customers’ networks to services and other networks using software-defined networking (SDN).

Hennessy will also take on the role of chair of the remuneration and nomination committee. She replaces Jay Adelson in this position, who will remain a member of the committee.

With over 30 years of experience spanning the technology, medtech, and consumer sectors, Hennessy brings a wealth of knowledge to the Megaport board. She currently holds board positions at Cleanspace Technology and Adore Beauty. At Adore Beauty, she also leads the people and remuneration committee.

This appointment signals Megaport’s continued focus on strong governance and strategic leadership as it navigates the evolving technology landscape. Her experience will be invaluable as the company continues its growth trajectory.