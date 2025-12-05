Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Distribution

Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) has announced a distribution of 4.2 cents per unit for the quarter ending December 31. Unitholders can anticipate the distribution being paid out at the end of January. Centuria Industrial REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in high-quality industrial assets. The REIT aims to provide investors with stable income and long-term capital growth through its diversified portfolio.

The REIT has confirmed that its distribution reinvestment plan (DRP) will remain suspended for this distribution period. The DRP allows unitholders to reinvest their distribution payments in return for additional units in the REIT; however, this option will not be available for the December quarter distribution.

Key dates for the distribution have also been released. The ex-distribution date, the date on which the units begin trading without the value of the upcoming distribution, was December 30. The record date, which determines eligibility for the distribution, was December 31. The payment date, when the distribution will be paid to eligible unitholders, is scheduled for January 30.