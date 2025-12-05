NRW Holdings’ subsidiary, Fredon, has been awarded several data centre contracts spanning Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales, collectively valued at around $150 million. Fredon specialises in providing electrical, instrumentation, control, and communication services, as well as mechanical and HVAC solutions. NRW Holdings is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors.

The contracts encompass a range of services, including electrical and mechanical packages, extensions of existing projects, and an early contractor involvement (ECI) order for design work in NSW. These wins demonstrate Fredon’s strong capabilities and position in the growing data centre market.

In Victoria, the electrical contract builds upon an existing $50 million scope of work. Mechanical works in Victoria and electrical works in Brisbane are expected to continue for the next 12 to 18 months. The NSW design contract, which is subject to completion of the design phase, could potentially lead to further construction work in the coming year.

These new contracts will significantly contribute to Fredon’s revenue stream and solidify its reputation as a key player in the data centre infrastructure sector. The projects are expected to generate employment opportunities and boost economic activity in the respective states.