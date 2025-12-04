Meta Faces EU Antitrust Probe Over AI

European Union regulators have initiated an antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms, focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence features within its WhatsApp messenger. The core concern revolves around whether these AI functionalities are designed to unfairly impede competition from rival services. This investigation intensifies the European Union’s already stringent regulatory oversight of major technology corporations. Meta Platforms is a technology conglomerate that develops and operates social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company also invests heavily in virtual and augmented reality technologies.

The probe, which was initially reported by Reuters and the Financial Times, underscores the European Commission’s commitment to ensuring a level playing field in the digital marketplace. EU regulators are examining whether Meta is leveraging its dominant position in the messaging app market to stifle innovation and disadvantage smaller competitors through its AI implementation. This action aligns with the EU’s broader strategy of closely monitoring and regulating the activities of large tech firms to prevent anti-competitive practices.

The European Union has been actively working to balance its support for the technology sector with the need to control its expanding influence. This investigation into Meta’s WhatsApp AI features is part of a series of actions taken against other tech giants like Amazon and Google, owned by Alphabet. The EU’s proactive stance reflects its determination to enforce fair competition and protect consumer interests in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The investigation will delve into the technical aspects of WhatsApp’s AI integration, analysing whether the features are designed in a way that disadvantages competing messaging platforms. Regulators will also assess the potential impact on user choice and innovation within the messaging app ecosystem. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for Meta’s operations in Europe and set a precedent for how AI features are integrated into digital communication services.