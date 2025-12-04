Stellantis Shifts Focus to Hybrid Vehicles

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa announced a strategic shift towards hybrid vehicle production in the United States, diverging from the previous focus on fully-electric models. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Filosa emphasised the company’s belief that traditional hybrids will be a preferred powertrain option for American consumers, noting less demand for plug-in hybrid variants. Stellantis is a multinational automotive manufacturer with 14 brands, including Chrysler, Ram, and Jeep. The company aims to provide innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

Filosa highlighted the Jeep Cherokee hybrid as a key example of Stellantis’s hybrid technology and indicated plans to broaden hybrid offerings across the company’s vehicle lineup. This strategic pivot comes as Filosa seeks to reverse market-share losses in the U.S. The company’s market share reached 8% in the third quarter, up from 7% in the first half of the year.

Recently, Filosa joined the CEO of Ford Motor in discussions with President Donald Trump regarding proposed reductions in fuel economy regulations. Loosening these regulations would enable automakers to increase production of gasoline-powered models, potentially easing pressure to transition to electric vehicle production. Stellantis demonstrated responsiveness to consumer demand by reintroducing its HEMI 8-cylinder engine on select models this year, fulfilling substantial customer orders.

Filosa remains optimistic about Stellantis’s potential for future growth. Upcoming vehicle launches are expected to further bolster the automaker’s market share. He cited the initial success of bringing back the HEMI engine as evidence of the positive impact of consumer preferences on production decisions.