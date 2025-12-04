DroneShield Tops Retail Trades on ASX

DroneShield emerged as the most actively traded stock on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) among retail investors in October, according to data released by AUSIEX. This occurred even as overall trading volume and value experienced a month-on-month decline. DroneShield specialises in developing drone detection and countermeasure technology, safeguarding people, organisations and critical infrastructure from advanced threats. The company aims to deliver actionable intelligence and effective solutions that protect its customers.

AUSIEX reported an ongoing trend of investors moving away from banking stocks and reallocating capital into other established blue-chip companies. Simultaneously, there was increased interest in more speculative ventures, specifically those involved in rare earths and data centres. Following DroneShield, the most popular stocks among retail investors were Commonwealth Bank, BHP, Lynas Rare Earths, WiseTech, PLS, Macquarie, Arafura Rare Earths, Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF, and Zip.

Chris Hill, AUSIEX national manager of strategic relationships, noted the continued investor interest in DroneShield despite recent media coverage. He highlighted a divergence in investment strategies, stating that retail investors increased their buying activity in DroneShield, while advised investors showed strong net outflows during November.

Other notable trading activities included Westpac, Fortescue, Woodside, ANZ and Mineral Resources being the top sells for the month. Sandfire Resources was identified as the most favoured purchase among advised investors and advised self-managed super funds (SMSFs).