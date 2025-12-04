ASX Appoints Dee McGrath as Director

ASX Limited has announced the appointment of Dee McGrath as a non-executive director. This addition aims to bolster the board’s expertise in technology and transformation. ASX Limited operates Australia’s primary securities exchange. It facilitates trading, clearing, and settlement services for a range of asset classes.

McGrath brings more than three decades of experience in business, technology, and financial services on a global scale. Her background includes spearheading digital and platform transformations throughout the Asia Pacific region. Currently, she holds board positions at Revolut Australia and GMHBA Limited, further demonstrating her extensive leadership experience.

This appointment is part of ASX’s ongoing board renewal process. This follows the recent appointments of Anne Loveridge and John Cincotta, signalling a strategic refresh of the board’s composition and skill set. The addition of McGrath reflects ASX’s focus on incorporating diverse expertise to navigate the evolving technological landscape of the financial markets.