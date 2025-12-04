G8 Education Faces Further Criminal Charges

G8 Education has announced that an additional 83 criminal charges have been laid against Joshua Dale Brown, a former employee, in connection with his employment at three non-G8 Education centres. The ASX-listed child care provider also stated that some of these additional charges relate to Brown’s time at Creative Garden Point Cook. The initial 70 charges against Brown were laid in July.

G8 Education has been cooperating with Victoria Police and the Victorian Government as part of their ongoing investigations into Brown since the original charges were brought. The company has pledged its continued support to authorities, stating that it will “do everything it can to give authorities the best chance of achieving justice for the children and families involved.”

G8 Education’s chief executive, Pejman Okhovat, expressed the company’s dismay, stating, “G8 Education is horrified by the distressing nature of the new charges and is working closely to support families and team members at this difficult time.” G8 Education is a large provider of early childhood education and care services, operating numerous centres across Australia. They strive to provide high-quality care and education to young children.

Okhovat further emphasised the company’s commitment to child safety, stating, “At G8 Education, the safety and wellbeing of every child in our care is our highest priority. It is a responsibility shared by every member of the G8 Education team, and one that sits at the heart of everything we do.” Shares in G8 Education were down 0.4 per cent, taking total losses since July past 40 per cent.