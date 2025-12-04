Household Spending Surges in October

Australian household spending experienced a significant upswing in October, climbing 1.3 per cent, according to recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This marks the most substantial increase since January 2024, signalling a potential shift in consumer behaviour. The latest figures indicate that overall household spending is now 5.6 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

Tom Lay, head of business statistics at the ABS, noted that the surge was primarily driven by discretionary spending. Promotional events spurred increased household expenditure on goods such as clothing, footwear, furnishings, and electronics, reversing a trend of weaker spending in these categories observed in previous months. The ABS is the national statistical agency, providing key statistics on a wide range of economic, social, and environmental aspects of Australia.

Furthermore, the data revealed a notable increase in spending within the hospitality sector. Hotels, cafés, and restaurants also experienced a lift, with spending rising by 2.2 per cent. This suggests a greater willingness among Australians to engage in leisure activities and dine out.

The increase in household spending provides insights into the current economic climate and consumer confidence levels. The ABS data offers valuable information for policymakers, businesses, and analysts seeking to understand spending trends and their potential impact on the broader economy.