Regis Healthcare Divests North Queensland Assets

Regis Healthcare has entered into an agreement to sell its Ayr and Home Hill aged care facilities in North Queensland to Ozcare, a not-for-profit organisation. Regis Healthcare is one of Australia’s largest aged care providers, offering a range of services to support older Australians. Ozcare is a large not-for-profit that provides health and human services across Queensland.

The divestment of the two facilities, which include 156 operational beds, is projected to result in a one-off pre-tax gain of approximately $25 million for Regis Healthcare in its FY26 financial results. The company said the sale aligns with its broader strategy to optimise its national portfolio. The proceeds from this will be used to reinvest capital in areas with higher demand and premium locations.

Regis Healthcare’s chief executive officer, Linda Mellors, emphasised the company’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for all residents, their families, and staff members during the changeover to Ozcare’s management. The sale is anticipated to be finalised by 1 March, pending the satisfaction of standard closing conditions.

In a separate transaction, Regis Healthcare successfully completed the acquisition of Ocean Mist and Drysdale Grove in Victoria on 1 December 2025. This purchase complements the sale of the North Queensland facilities, as Regis repositions its investment portfolio.