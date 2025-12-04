Pro Medicus Confirms Isolated Cybersecurity Incident

Medical imaging software company Pro Medicus has confirmed a cybersecurity incident that involved unauthorised access to a single email inbox in July 2025. The company took immediate action upon discovering the breach, engaging external cybersecurity experts to secure the affected inbox and contain the incident. Pro Medicus provides radiology information systems, picture archiving and communication systems, and advanced visualisation solutions. Its software is used by hospitals, imaging centres, and healthcare providers to manage medical images and related data.

The subsequent investigation confirmed that the cybersecurity incident was isolated to the single email inbox. Importantly, Pro Medicus has stated that no client systems, patient data, or other Pro Medicus products and databases were affected by the unauthorised access. This containment is crucial in preventing further spread or compromise of sensitive information.

However, the company has reported that the personal information of approximately 100 current and former employees may have been exposed as a result of the breach. All affected individuals have been promptly notified, and Pro Medicus is providing support and resources to help them mitigate any potential risks.

Pro Medicus has stated that there has been no financial loss or operational impact resulting from this incident. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that any commercially sensitive information was accessed during the period of unauthorised access. The company continues to monitor its systems and reinforce its security measures to prevent future incidents.