Meridian Energy Director Resigns After Appointment

Meridian Energy has announced the resignation of director Michelle Henderson, effective January 27. Henderson’s departure follows her recent appointment as general manager of New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) at Tiwai. She has served on the Meridian Energy board for six years. Meridian Energy is a New Zealand-based electricity generator and retailer, focusing on renewable energy sources. The company operates hydro, wind, and solar power stations.

Henderson’s move to NZAS marks a significant shift in her career. NZAS operates the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter, a major industrial facility in New Zealand. Her extensive experience in governance and strategic leadership is expected to be valuable in her new role.

The announcement of Henderson’s resignation was made public by Meridian Energy. The company has not yet announced plans for her replacement on the board. Further details regarding the transition are anticipated in due course.

Meridian Energy acknowledged Henderson’s contribution during her tenure. The company thanked her for her service and wished her well in her future endeavours at New Zealand Aluminium Smelters.