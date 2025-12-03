Australian Bond Yields Surge to New High

Australian sovereign debt is facing an extended sell-off, driven by expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may adopt a more hawkish stance in the coming year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds climbed to 4.61% on Tuesday, marking its highest level since January, signalling growing investor concerns.

This upward movement in yields mirrors a broader sell-off observed in Treasuries. However, it is also fueled by speculation that the RBA will initiate interest rate hikes, especially after recent data revealed that the Australian economy expanded by 0.4 per cent in the September quarter. These figures reinforce the view that the central bank may need to tighten monetary policy to manage inflation.

While the RBA is widely expected to maintain current interest rates at its upcoming meeting next week, the bank’s accompanying statement will be closely examined for indications of future policy direction. Market participants are eager to understand how the RBA perceives the balance between economic growth and inflation risks.

Following the RBA’s meeting, Australia’s employment data will be a key focus. The economy demonstrated unexpected strength in October, adding a substantial number of jobs. Continued strength in the labour market could further solidify expectations of future rate hikes, adding additional pressure on bond yields.