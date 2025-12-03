Schroders Considers Options for Benchmark Capital

Schroders, the British money management firm, is evaluating strategic options for its financial planning arm, Benchmark Capital, including a possible sale. Schroders, under CEO Richard Oldfield, aims to grow its wealth management operations, particularly targeting wealthier clients through its Cazenove division. Schroders is a global investment management firm with a focus on active management and sustainable investing, offering a range of products and services to institutions and individuals worldwide. Benchmark Capital provides financial planning services to over 1,000 adviser clients, focusing on the mass affluent sector of the wealth management market.

The company has engaged advisors to explore a sale of Benchmark, which managed £37.1 billion in assets as of September. Schroders ended a joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group in mass affluent wealth management in October, exchanging its 49.9% stake for Lloyds’ 19.1% stake in Cazenove. Schroders’ spokesperson stated that the firm doesn’t comment on speculation and remains committed to investing in the business and executing its growth plans.

According to sources, private equity firms have expressed interest in Benchmark. Schroders might also choose to keep Benchmark and explore ways to speed up its growth. The Schroders spokesperson noted Benchmark’s strong growth prospects and ambitious plans to further accelerate expansion in 2026 and beyond.

Schroders is reportedly working with investment advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners. Discussions are still in the early stages, and a sale may not occur. Analysts have previously indicated that Benchmark is less profitable than Cazenove.