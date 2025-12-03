Private Credit and Syndicated Loans

In this interview, Peter Knespal, a Director in Income Asset Management’s Capital Markets team, explains how private credit works and why it has become an important part of the corporate funding landscape. He outlines the breadth of the market—from property-backed loans through to large, senior-secured syndicated bank debt—and highlights how these transactions sit at the top of the capital structure, ranking pari passu with major Australian banks.

Peter also discusses why many corporates choose to raise capital privately rather than through traditional public bond issuance. Private transactions offer greater flexibility, faster execution, and the ability to tailor terms to a borrower’s needs, though this often comes with a pricing premium. For investors, he explains how relative value can sometimes be more attractive in syndicated loans than in comparable listed bonds, despite the lower liquidity.

Finally, Peter describes IAM’s role in opening this historically institutional-only market to advisers, SMSFs, and wholesale investors through access to large syndicated deals in minimum parcels as low as $50,000. He outlines the liquidity mechanisms available within IAM’s network.

For more information, please visit the Income Asset Management website.



