Immutep (ASX:IMM) CEO Marc Voigt sat down with Table For Two to discuss the company’s recent AGM and a year defined by major clinical progress. He highlighted strong operational momentum, led by the ongoing TACTI-004 Phase 3 trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer — a commercially significant indication with the potential to become a multibillion-dollar asset if successful. Voigt emphasised that the company’s primary focus remains improving outcomes for patients, with the scale and design of the trial aiming for a practice-changing impact.

He also discussed recent financial support, including a $4.6m R&D tax incentive from the French government, which will be directed toward further research and development.

On the clinical front, Marc outlined strong results from the company’s soft tissue sarcoma trial, where Immutep reported statistically significant improvements in neoadjuvant outcomes compared with historical controls. The data, presented internationally, showed biological signals consistent with the company’s mechanism of action and suggested the combination approach may meaningfully enhance disease-free survival.

Looking ahead, Immutep expects multiple catalysts before the end of the year and into early 2026, including breast cancer data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference, an update on its autoimmune program (IMP761), and the important Q1 futility analysis for TACTI-004 — a key de-risking milestone for the pivotal trial.