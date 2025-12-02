EQ Resources Requests Trading Halt

EQ Resources has requested an immediate trading halt for its shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The halt was implemented at the company’s request as it prepares to announce details regarding a planned capital raising initiative. EQ Resources is an Australian-based company focused on tungsten production and exploration, aiming to become a leading supplier of critical minerals. The company is dedicated to developing sustainable resource projects.

The trading halt is intended to allow EQ Resources to manage its continuous disclosure obligations effectively. This ensures that all investors receive the information simultaneously and prevents any potential information asymmetry that could arise if trading continued during the preparation of the announcement.

The company anticipates lifting the trading halt before the market opens on December 5, at which point it expects to release the full details of the capital raising. Investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements platform for the release of the material update. This will provide detailed information about the intended use of funds and the structure of the capital raising activity.

While the specifics remain under wraps until the official announcement, the capital raising is expected to support EQ Resources in its ongoing projects and strategic growth initiatives within the critical minerals sector.