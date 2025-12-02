ISS Shares Plunge After Hong Kong Fire

Shares in ISS, the Danish facility management company, experienced a significant drop following concerns about its involvement in the renovation of a Hong Kong apartment complex. A deadly fire occurred at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate on November 26. ISS provides facility management services, including property management and cleaning, to businesses and organisations worldwide. It aims to create efficient and productive workplaces for its clients.

The company’s stock price plummeted as much as 11 per cent, marking its largest decline since April. This sharp decrease came after reports surfaced indicating that a unit of ISS was serving as the property manager for the Wang Fuk Court estate when the fire broke out. The incident has raised questions regarding the company’s oversight and responsibilities in ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

ISS has issued a statement clarifying its role, stating that its responsibilities included arranging for services to be performed by third-party contractors. These contractors were ultimately selected and appointed by the building’s incorporated owners. The company’s explanation seeks to define the scope of its involvement and to address concerns about its direct responsibility for the fire.

The incident and the subsequent stock drop highlight the potential risks and liabilities associated with property management roles, particularly when involving outsourced services and third-party contractors. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as authorities investigate the cause of the fire and determine any potential negligence or breaches of safety regulations.