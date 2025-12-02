Macquarie Completes AI Data Centre Structure

Macquarie Technology Group has completed the structure of its new 47-megawatt artificial intelligence data centre in Sydney’s north. The final concrete was poured by NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey. IC3 Super West is scheduled to open in September 2026 and will be the only data centre adding new AI capacity to Sydney’s north zone that year. Macquarie Technology Group specialises in providing data centre, cloud, cyber security and telecom services to Australian government and business. They are known for secure and sovereign solutions.

The facility is being purpose-built to meet the increasing demands of hyperscalers, enterprises, and neoclouds for GPU and high-performance computing capacity within the tier 1 hub. Macquarie Data Centres’ group executive, David Hirst, stated that IC3 Super West represents the next data centre in their pipeline of sites. These sites are planned to add approximately 200MW of AI and cloud capacity in Sydney.

Hirst highlighted the significant demand for high-density AI infrastructure, calling it the most substantial megatrend observed in their 25 years within the data centre industry. He noted that IC3 Super West is specifically designed to handle the high-density power and liquid cooling requirements of new AI technology.

He added that sovereign data centres are crucial for maintaining Australia’s competitiveness in the global market and serve as the foundation for the nation’s AI future. Shares in Macquarie Technology Group experienced a rise of 0.8 per cent following the announcement.