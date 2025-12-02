Boeing Forecasts Return to Positive Cash Flow

Boeing anticipates a return to generating positive cash flow next year, marking a significant turnaround for the aircraft manufacturer. This reversal comes as Boeing prepares to increase its monthly production rates and advances the certification process for the long-delayed 777X jetliner. Boeing is a leading global aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defence, space, and security systems. It also provides aftermarket support to airlines and government customers.

The US-based company projects free cash flow to reach the “low-single digits” in billions of dollars next year. This figure represents a substantial improvement from the anticipated cash burn of approximately $US2 billion ($3 billion) for the current year, 2025.

Chief financial officer Jay Malave shared these expectations in his first solo presentation at an investor conference since assuming the role in August. The company’s focus remains on stabilising its operations and meeting its production targets to achieve sustained financial health.

While no specific production numbers were given, Boeing’s commitment to increasing output and securing necessary certifications signals a renewed focus on growth and profitability. The return to positive cash flow is a key indicator of the company’s progress in overcoming recent financial challenges.