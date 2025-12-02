Symbos Acquires CPM Australia in Expansion Move

Symbos, supported by Allegro Funds, has acquired CPM Australia, significantly expanding its customer experience and digital service operations. This acquisition extends Symbos’ reach across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the Philippines, and South Africa. The combined entity will employ over 2000 staff, creating a substantial player in the customer experience sector. Symbos delivers digital infrastructure and AI-enabled service design, offering end-to-end omnichannel solutions. CPM Australia specialises in retail and contact-centre expertise.

According to Symbos chief executive Avik Choudhuri, the acquisition positions Symbos as a leader in the next wave of customer experience delivery within Australia. It also provides an Australian-owned alternative for organisations seeking a different kind of partner. The integration of CPM’s capabilities will allow Symbos to enhance its offerings, creating a more comprehensive suite of services.

This strategic move strengthens Symbos’ ability to deliver complete omnichannel customer experiences, covering sales, service, support, and collections. This reinforces its position as a local challenger with capabilities on a global scale. Symbos aims to provide comprehensive customer engagement solutions.