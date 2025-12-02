The Australian National Audit Office has determined that Treasury’s $2.3 billion energy subsidy program constituted a serious breach of the law. The audit raised concerns about the program’s compliance and governance, adding pressure on the government to address the issues raised. The findings have prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, particularly concerning large-scale subsidy schemes.

In other news, Macquarie has identified 14 companies it believes are well-positioned to perform strongly in anticipation of the next interest rate hike. The financial institution highlighted these companies as potential winners, suggesting they possess the resilience and strategic advantages to navigate the changing economic landscape. While the specific companies were not listed in the information given, the report suggests a focus on businesses that can withstand increased borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the government has requested Corporate Travel Management to provide explanations regarding identified accounting irregularities. Corporate Travel Management is a global travel management solutions provider. The government’s inquiry underscores its commitment to ensuring corporate transparency and adherence to financial reporting standards. The company is now under pressure to address the government’s concerns and provide a clear account of its accounting practices.