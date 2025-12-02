Peter Warren Automotive Appoints New CFO

Peter Warren Automotive has announced the appointment of Anna Bail as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective from March 1. Bail is set to take the reins of the company’s financial operations, bringing a wealth of experience to the role. Peter Warren Automotive is an automotive dealership group with a wide network of dealerships across eastern Australia. The company offers a range of vehicles and related services to consumers.

Bail is an accomplished finance director with an extensive background in the automotive sector. Her career spans 15 years in the industry, including a decade spent with Inchcape in Australia. She began her professional journey at PwC, gaining foundational experience in financial management and analysis.

Throughout her career, Bail has demonstrated expertise in leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, showcasing her strategic financial acumen. She also has a track record of delivering commercial value-add through financial leadership. Her experience positions her well to contribute to Peter Warren Automotive’s financial strategy and growth initiatives.

The appointment of Anna Bail signals Peter Warren Automotive’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with experienced professionals. Her proven capabilities in financial management and strategic transactions are expected to be valuable assets as the company navigates the evolving automotive market.