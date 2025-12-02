Nib Appoints New Independent Director

Nib Group has announced the appointment of Hisham El-Ansary as an independent non-executive director, effective from December 2. Nib is an Australian health insurer providing health and medical insurance to residents, as well as insurance to international students and visitors to Australia. It also provides travel insurance.

El-Ansary brings over 30 years of experience across a diverse range of sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail, aviation, and construction consulting, with a focus on Australia and the Asia Pacific region. His previous role was as CEO of Bupa Asia Pacific. He also currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of RACV.

El-Ansary will be standing for election at nib’s 2026 annual general meeting (AGM). This appointment comes as Donal O’Dwyer prepares to retire following the 2025 AGM, marking a transition in the company’s board composition.