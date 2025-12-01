Catalyst Metals CFO Steps Down

Catalyst Metals has announced that Chief Financial Officer Elena O’Connor will be leaving the company. The gold mining company is focused on exploration and development of gold deposits, primarily in Victoria. Catalyst Metals also manages high-grade resources at Henty Gold Mine in Tasmania.

The company has initiated a search for a new CFO to take over the finance portfolio. In the meantime, senior leadership will assume responsibility for the financial operations to ensure a seamless transition. Further details regarding the timeline for appointing a permanent replacement were not disclosed in the announcement.

Despite the change in leadership, shares in Catalyst Metals experienced a slight uptick following the announcement. The company’s stock was up 1.8 per cent, indicating investor confidence in the company’s stability during this period of transition. This suggests the market views the departure as manageable, with senior leadership prepared to handle financial responsibilities until a new CFO is appointed.

Catalyst Metals has not released further statements regarding O’Connor’s departure or the ongoing search for a successor. Investors and stakeholders will be watching for further updates as the company moves forward with its leadership transition.