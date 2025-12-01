Bapcor Loses Non-Executive Director

Bapcor Limited has announced the resignation of non-executive director Mark Powell, effective as of December 5. Powell joined the Bapcor board in 2020 and recently served as the lead independent director. Bapcor is a provider of vehicle parts, accessories, equipment, service, and solutions. The company serves the collision, service, repair and retail sectors of the automotive aftermarket.

Powell’s departure comes after a period of what the company describes as ‘significant transition’. During his tenure, he played a role in guiding the company through governance changes and other strategic realignments. His contributions were particularly noted during this transitional phase.

Chairman Lachlan Edwards expressed gratitude for Powell’s service to Bapcor. Edwards specifically acknowledged Powell’s leadership as lead independent director and his contribution to the governance evolution within the organisation. The company has not yet named a replacement for Powell.

Bapcor has indicated that it will commence a formal recruitment process in early 2025 to identify and appoint a new non-executive director. The company will be looking for an individual with the skills and experience to contribute to Bapcor’s strategic direction and governance oversight.