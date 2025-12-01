Market Makers Thrive Amid Trading Revenue Surge

Jane Street Group and Citadel Securities have reported significant gains in third-quarter trading revenue, further eroding Wall Street’s traditional dominance in this sector. Both market-making firms are now on track to potentially achieve record-breaking annual results. Jane Street is a global quantitative trading firm that employs a scientific approach to trading, while Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, providing liquidity across a range of financial products.

Jane Street experienced an 18% increase in trading revenue, according to sources familiar with the matter. This brought their third-quarter revenue to $US6.83 billion, positioning them closely behind industry leaders JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in overall rankings. The strong performance underscores Jane Street’s growing influence and competitive edge in the market-making space.

Citadel Securities also demonstrated robust growth, with revenue from its trading operations increasing by 9% to $US2.64 billion. Sources familiar with the figures requested anonymity due to the information not being publicly disclosed. These results indicate a continued trend of market-making firms capturing a larger share of trading revenue, reflecting evolving market dynamics and competitive landscapes.