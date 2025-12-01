Cyber Monday Sales Expected to Surge in US

Company News

by Finance News Network December 02, 2025 08:58 AM


US consumers are projected to spend $US14.2 billion ($21.6 billion) on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. This follows a robust Black Friday weekend which saw varied spending patterns among different income groups. Cyber Monday is traditionally the country’s largest online shopping day, marking the end of the four-day shopping period that starts the day after Thanksgiving.

Online spending across the US is anticipated to increase by 6.3% compared to last year’s Cyber Monday. Black Friday online sales reached a record $US11.8 billion, contributing to a total of $US23.6 billion for the entire weekend. Adobe, which tracks one trillion visits to online retail sites, reported this represents a 9% increase from the previous year.

In contrast to online spending, in-store shopping experienced a downturn. Data from RetailNext, a foot traffic analytics firm, indicated a 5.3% decrease in in-store shopping over the Black Friday weekend compared to the previous year. This shift highlights the increasing dominance of online retail during the holiday shopping season.

Early data suggests a divergence in shopping behaviour. Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at consumer research firm Circana, noted that wealthier consumers spent more freely, while lower-income shoppers prioritised affordability at stores such as Walmart and Target. This split underscores the varied economic pressures impacting different segments of the US population.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?