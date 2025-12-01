Citadel’s flagship Wellington fund experienced a positive upturn in November, posting returns of 1.4%. This performance has propelled the fund’s year-to-date gains to 8.3%, according to sources familiar with the matter. The positive results extend across Citadel’s other investment vehicles, marking a strong month for the financial firm. Citadel Securities, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, operates as a market maker in stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and various other assets on a global scale, catering to institutional investors and leveraging its balance sheet to improve market liquidity.

The Global Equities fund at Citadel showed a notable increase of 2.5% in November, bringing its year-to-date performance to 13.2% through the end of November. The Tactical Trading fund also demonstrated robust growth, with a 2.6% increase in November and a 16.3% jump for the year so far. The Global Fixed Income fund reported gains of 1.1% for November and an 8.5% increase year-to-date.

Citadel’s performance arrives after a period of market fluctuation. The S&P 500 concluded November on a relatively flat note, highlighting the fund’s ability to generate positive returns despite broader market conditions. These results mirror a trend among leading hedge funds, which, as reported by Reuters last month, adjusted their portfolios in the third quarter by decreasing their investments in the “Magnificent Seven” and initiating new positions in software, e-commerce, and payment processing companies.