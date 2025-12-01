Stellantis Welcomes Call to Ease EU Emission Rules

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has welcomed Berlin’s call to soften European Union car emissions rules, stating that Germany’s proposals align with industry demands to revive growth in the struggling automotive sector. Stellantis, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA in 2021, has become a vocal advocate for changes to the EU’s auto regulations. The company designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It operates through various brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move, and Leasys.

The European Commission is expected to unveil proposals for a support package for the auto sector on December 10, including a review of carbon-emission targets. This comes amid growing pressure from governments and manufacturers for greater flexibility, potentially allowing plug-in hybrids and new fuel-powered cars beyond 2035. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently urged Brussels to allow exemptions for plug-in hybrids and highly efficient combustion engines. He argued that automakers need more flexibility as they grapple with slow electric-vehicle uptake and intense competition from China.

Filosa stated that Stellantis welcomes the German government’s support for revisions to the European regulations, adding that it builds on proposals from auto lobby ACEA. These proposals, according to Filosa, are urgently needed to return the European auto industry to growth. Stellantis Chairman John Elkann last week cautioned that the European car industry risked ‘irreversible decline’ without softer rules, while Filosa emphasized the sector’s need for urgent action to restore growth.

Industry proposals encompass new goals for light commercial vehicle emissions, changes to regulation aimed at supporting small car production, and measures to accelerate fleet renewal. These are intended to reconcile decarbonisation with jobs and affordability, addressing concerns widely shared by unions.