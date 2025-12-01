Imdex to Acquire Advanced Logic Technology

Imdex has entered into binding agreements to acquire 100 per cent of Advanced Logic Technology (ALT) and its subsidiary, Mount Sopris Instruments (MSI), for a combined upfront consideration of €55.8 million ($98.9 million). The acquisition is poised to extend Imdex’s position in earth knowledge sensors and subsurface intelligence. This will integrate ALT’s high-performance downhole rock property sensor systems and industry-standard WellCAD software with Imdex’s existing digital earth solutions. Imdex provides mining technology to improve the exploration and production of resources. The company develops and manufactures a range of mining equipment, instruments, and software applications.

ALT, established in 1993, specialises in rock property sensor systems and geoscience data processing. MSI, founded in 1951, develops downhole sensors, deployment, and telemetry systems. Imdex anticipates that this strategic move will broaden its sensor and digital portfolios. It also aims to enhance orebody knowledge for its customers.

Furthermore, the acquisition is expected to facilitate expansion into adjacent markets, including infrastructure, civil engineering, environmental monitoring, groundwater management, and energy sectors. Imdex says the deal will increase orebody knowledge for customers, and expand offerings into adjacent markets. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the third quarter of FY26, marking a significant step in Imdex’s growth strategy.