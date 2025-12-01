Energy One Director to Sell Shares

Energy One director Ian Ferrier intends to sell approximately 315,000 shares to fund the purchase of a new home. Based on the current share price of $17.37, the sale would generate $5.47 million. Energy One is a prominent provider of software solutions for energy suppliers, retailers, generators, and consumers, facilitating efficient energy management and trading. The company delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to the energy sector’s unique needs.

This sale comes after Ferrier previously disposed of a portion of his holdings on August 25. At that time, he stated in an Appendix 3Y filing that he “did not intend to dispose of any shares in the following 12 months”. However, this new transaction appears to supersede that statement due to his home purchase.

Despite the planned sale, Ferrier will retain approximately 5 million shares in Energy One. He has stated that he currently has no immediate plans to sell any of these remaining shares. This substantial holding indicates his continued investment in the company’s future.

Following the announcement, shares in Energy One experienced a slight dip, falling 1.6 per cent to $17.37. The market reaction appears to be moderate, suggesting that investors are not overly concerned about the director’s decision to sell a portion of his stake.