Tinybeans takes a big step in its growth story

(ASX:TNY) Tinybeans Groupoffers a privacy-first family memory platform positioned at the intersection of family technology and personalised consumer products. The private, invite-only app helps modern parents capture, store and share their children’s lives across mobile, web and email, supported by a premium subscription model, an ecommerce photo store and brand partnerships. The platform serves close to one million families each month and has 51,000 paid subscribers, with key SaaS metrics including average revenue per user of US$75, customer lifetime value of US$355, gross margins of 87 percent and annual retention of 93 percent. A recent strategic reset refreshed the board and leadership team, localised core functions, strengthened the product and lifted ARR, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, putting the business on a more scalable, capital-efficient footing.

Zsofi Paterson, Managing Director & CEO, highlights the acquisition of US-based Qeepsake as a step change in scale and product depth, adding about 40,000 paid subscribers and taking the combined base to roughly 90,000, almost doubling premium recurring revenue with pro forma FY25 revenue of about US$8.9m versus US$4.8m for Tinybeans alone. The deal adds SMS-based journaling and complementary photo printing capability, enabling new premium tiers, deeper engagement and a broader addressable audience, while an all-scrip consideration of US$2.7m with US$1.5m subject to performance milestones preserves cash and accelerates the path to EBITDA profitability as synergies are realised.

Tinybeans now operates with an Australian-centred cost structure in a large US-led market of around 25m children aged 0 to 5, with growing concern over children’s data and social media creating strong privacy tailwinds and multiple monetisation opportunities across subscriptions, photo products and partnerships.

To find out more, watch the full presentation.