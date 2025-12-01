WIN Metals pushes toward near-term gold production

Steve Norregaard, Managing Director of WIN Metals (ASX:WIN), outlines the company’s pivot toward a gold-focused growth strategy built around near-term production and resource expansion in Western Australia. WIN has transitioned from a nickel-centric portfolio to a predominantly gold platform, led by the recent acquisition of the Radio Gold Mine, a fully permitted, historically high-grade operation with decline access, production-ready stopes, onsite equipment, camp facilities and a partially constructed processing plant. A 9,000m drill program is nearing completion, with early results confirming open pit potential at Repeater and deeper extensions below the historic workings. The company plans to update the mineral resource early in the new year, finalise a new mine plan in Q1 2026 and target a Q3 2026 restart, with low capital intensity positioning Radio as a fast-track producer in a strong gold price environment.

Steve also highlights Butchers Creek as the company’s longer-life engine, supported by a 359koz Mineral Resource, a materially expanded indicated category and a recently completed scoping study showing robust economics at conservative gold assumptions. Drilling has confirmed thick, coherent mineralisation that remains open down plunge, reinforcing the underground development case. Existing site infrastructure, including a large tailings facility, cleared plant site and improving local access, supports streamlined development, while Golden Crown offers further near-surface growth potential. Together, Radio and Butchers Creek establish a dual-asset production base, with additional latent value preserved in the Mt Edwards nickel and lithium portfolio.

To find out more, watch the full presentation.