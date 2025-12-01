Apprentice Incentives Extended for Housing, Energy

Master Builders Australia has welcomed the federal government’s decision to extend employer incentives for apprentices, with a targeted focus on the housing and energy sectors. Beginning January 1, employers who take on apprentices in housing and energy-related trades will continue to receive payments of $5000. These incentives are designed to help alleviate the financial pressures associated with training the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

The extension comes at a crucial time, as BuildSkills Australia recently reported that the construction industry requires an additional 116,000 workers to meet current housing demands. Master Builders Australia believes that investing in skills and training is essential for boosting productivity within the construction sector. Master Builders Australia is the peak industry association representing the building and construction sector in Australia, advocating for its members and promoting excellence in the industry.

Denita Wawn, chief executive of Master Builders Australia, emphasised the importance of a strong pipeline of skilled apprentices. “Boosting productivity in construction starts with investing in people. Without a strong pipeline of skilled apprentices, we simply can’t build faster, smarter, or more efficiently,” she stated. She further noted that labour shortages are the primary obstacle to productivity and housing delivery, with declining apprentice starts and high dropout rates exacerbating the issue.

The continuation of these incentives is seen as a positive step towards addressing the critical skills shortage and ensuring the construction industry can meet the growing demand for housing and energy-related projects. This initiative aims to encourage more employers to invest in apprenticeships, thereby strengthening the workforce and supporting future construction growth. Master Builders Australia will continue working with the government to ensure effective policies and support for the building and construction industry.