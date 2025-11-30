SiteMinder Appoints AI Expert to Board

SiteMinder has announced the appointment of Samantha Lawson as an independent non-executive director, effective December 1. Lawson brings extensive experience in artificial intelligence and digital transformation to the role. SiteMinder is a global hotel commerce platform that offers hotels technology to sell, market, manage and grow their business. The company aims to bring the world’s hotels and travellers closer together.

Lawson previously served as Optus’ vice president of artificial intelligence and digital, where she spearheaded the telecommunication company’s adoption of generative AI tools. In 2023, she was recognised as Digital Nation’s AI & data transformation champion for her work. Her career also includes positions at Oxford VR, Silicon Quantum Computing, Commonwealth Bank, Faethm, and BCG.

Pat O’Sullivan, chairman of Optus, noted that Lawson’s profound understanding of AI and emerging technologies would be invaluable to SiteMinder as it advances its smart platform strategy. This strategy focuses on developing data-driven revenue tools for hoteliers, aligning with SiteMinder’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the hospitality sector. Lawson’s appointment underscores SiteMinder’s dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance its offerings and support the evolving needs of its clientele.