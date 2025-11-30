ASX Investigates Announcement Publication Issue

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has announced it is currently investigating a technical issue that is impacting the publication of company announcements. The problem appears to have started early this morning, with no pre-market announcements successfully released since 8:59 am AEDT. Despite the disruption to announcements, the ASX has confirmed that trading is still expected to proceed as scheduled. The ASX is the primary securities exchange in Australia, facilitating the trading of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments for listed companies. It also acts as a market operator, clearing house, and payments system facilitator.

Market participants and investors are advised to monitor the ASX website and official channels for further updates regarding the resolution of the issue. The exchange has not yet provided a specific timeline for when the announcement service will be fully restored. However, the ASX has indicated that resolving the problem is a high priority.

The delay in company announcements may affect the flow of information to the market, potentially impacting trading decisions. The exchange has stated that markets are still due to open at 10:00 am AEDT as planned, but it is important to consider that the usual stream of pre-market information has been disrupted. Traders should stay informed from alternate sources if possible.

Further updates will be provided as the situation evolves. The ASX is working to rectify the technical issue as quickly as possible to ensure the timely dissemination of important company information to the market.