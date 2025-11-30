AUB Group Ends Takeover Discussions

AUB Group has announced the termination of takeover discussions with a consortium comprising EQT and CVC. This decision follows the consortium’s advice that it would not proceed with a binding offer of $45 per share. AUB Group is an insurance broker network and services provider, operating in both Australia and New Zealand. It connects brokers with insurers, providing a range of products and services.

The AUB board has confirmed that the $45 per share offer appropriately valued the company given current market conditions. With the unsolicited, non-binding proposal now off the table, the board has formally ended all discussions with the consortium. The company had granted the consortium access to due diligence in consideration of the offer.

Chief executive officer Michael Emmett stated that the due diligence process reinforced management’s confidence in AUB Group’s existing strategy and future growth prospects. With the takeover talks now concluded, Mr. Emmett confirmed that management’s focus would return to organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisition opportunities. The company will continue to assess opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

AUB Group has reaffirmed its underlying net profit guidance for the financial year 2026, projecting a figure between $215 million and $227 million. This guidance represents an earnings growth of between 7.4 per cent and 13.4 per cent, reinforcing the company’s positive outlook despite the failed takeover approach.