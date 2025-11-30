ASX Opens Despite Announcement Delay Issue

The Australian sharemarket opened as scheduled at 10am AEDT today, despite ASX Limited encountering a technical issue that is currently preventing the timely publication of market-sensitive announcements. ASX Limited operates Australia’s primary securities exchange, providing a platform for the trading of shares and other financial products. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for the Australian financial markets.

While the underlying cause is being investigated and resolved, ASX has indicated that individual securities will be temporarily halted from trading as price-sensitive announcements are received. This measure is designed to ensure that all market participants have equal access to critical information, maintaining a fair and orderly trading environment.

ASX has confirmed that the technical difficulty is not affecting the essential functions of clearing and settlement. This means that the buying and selling of shares, along with the associated financial transactions, will continue to be processed as normal. The exchange is working to resolve the announcement delay issue as quickly as possible to restore full functionality and ensure the smooth flow of information to the market.