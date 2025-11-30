Synlait Milk Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Synlait Milk has announced the appointment of Richard Hickson as its new chief operating officer. Hickson brings over 20 years of experience in the dairy industry, having worked across the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. Synlait Milk is a New Zealand-based dairy processor that produces a range of milk products and ingredients for customers around the world. The company focuses on infant formula and nutritional products.

Hickson is currently the chief executive of AusNutria in the Netherlands. His prior roles include senior positions at Westland Milk Products, Oceania Dairy, Fonterra, and PepsiCo. He is set to commence his role with Synlait in February 2026.

In addition to this key appointment, Synlait has made changes to its existing executive team. Abby Ye, previously director of foodservice and president China, will now report to Hamish Yates, the newly appointed chief revenue officer, whose start date is effective today.

Furthermore, Hila Mory’s position has been retitled to chief quality officer. Mory will report directly to Synlait’s chief executive officer, Richard Wyeth, as the company continues to refine its leadership structure.