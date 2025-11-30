Eurogroup Faces Leadership Election Next Month

The European Council announced Friday that Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the Greek Finance Minister, and Vincent Van Peteghem, his Belgian counterpart, have declared their candidacy for the presidency of the Eurogroup. The Eurogroup is the assembly of finance ministers from countries within the Eurozone. It facilitates coordination of economic policies among member states sharing the euro currency.

The election is scheduled to occur at the next Eurogroup meeting on December 11. The position became vacant following the resignation of Paschal Donohoe, the former Irish finance minister, who stepped down to assume a senior role at the World Bank. Donohoe’s departure has triggered the leadership contest among prominent European finance figures.

The selection of a new president is critical for the Eurogroup, as this individual will play a significant role in shaping the Eurozone’s financial and economic agenda. The new president will be instrumental in navigating economic challenges and fostering cooperation among member states.

The election outcome will be closely watched by financial markets and policymakers alike, as it signals the direction of economic governance within the Eurozone. Both Pierrakakis and Van Peteghem are expected to outline their visions for the Eurogroup in the coming weeks, highlighting their priorities and strategies for the region’s economic stability and growth.